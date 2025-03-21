Minor boy apprehended under POCSO Act in MP on molestation charges

Bhopal, March 21 (IANS) A minor boy has been arrested under the POCSO Act in Shujalpur of Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh, following allegations of molestation involving another minor at a cafe.

The police, under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and other provisions of BNS (Bhartiya Nyay Samhita) pertaining to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled tribes, have taken action.

His father is also co-accused in the matter. The accused boy, belonging to a minority community, was presented in court on Friday.

Shajapur Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh Rajput confirmed that an FIR has been filed in connection with the incident.

However, in such a case, a special court decides about the age and accordingly, the case moves further under POCSO or Juvenile Justice Act.

Shujalpur City Police Station in-charge, Praveen Pathak, told IANS that the minor girl is from Rajgarh district, while the boy resides in Shujalpur.

The girl's brother alleged that the boy had taken photos with her during a meeting in Sarangpur, approximately 40 km from Shujalpur.

When the girl attempted to end their friendship, the boy allegedly threatened to make the photos public.

The brother also claimed that the boy's father issued threats when he tried to mediate.

On March 20, when the boy allegedly called the girl and threatened to release photos he had previously taken with her unless she agreed to meet him in Shujalpur.

Upon her arrival, he persuaded her to accompany him to a nearby cafe.

There, despite her repeated requests to delete the photos, he allegedly molested her. Her cries for help attracted the attention of bystanders, who intervened.

During this commotion, a video was reportedly recorded, and the boy fled the scene.

Subsequently, the purported video surfaced, raising further issues. The purported video footage, reportedly filmed at the cafe, showing unidentified individuals placing slippers on the boy's head and coercing him to chant slogans such as "Love Jihad Paap hai, Hindu Sangthan Humara Baap Hai" (translated as “Love Jihad is a sin, Hindu organisations are our father").

"The boy has been apprehended and produced in court on Friday."

When questioned about action against those seen in the video humiliating the boy, Pathak explained, "We are investigating the matter. First, we need to verify the video's authenticity and identify those involved in the assault.”

He further said: "No complaint, however, has been received against the individuals in the footage."

