Mexico sack Jaime Lozano after disappointing show in Copa America

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Mexico Football Federation has announced the sacking of head coach Jamie Lozano following a disappointing performance by the CONCACAF nation, which failed to move past the group stage at Copa America.

"After the National Team 's participation in the 2024 Copa América concluded , the Mexican Football Federation began an analysis process to determine errors and successes, as well as to endorse the areas for improvement in the process. The report presented by the technical team was taken as a reference , and reviews and decisions were continued that included all the areas involved," it said in a statement.

“One of the most important objectives to strengthen our long-term path was always to strengthen Jaime Lozano's technical team , adding someone with more experience who would complement his talent and ability as a strategist, in the midst of an extremely challenging environment. However, a year later, and for various reasons, this did not come to fruition.

"After analyzing the proposal, Jaime Lozano informed us that he does not wish to continue. We respect his decision and recognise his great professionalism, ability and dedication," statement further read.

Earlier, a long-term alternative was also proposed with Lozano and his coaching staff were offered a contract until 2030 , in which during the 2024-2026 period they will accompany a more experienced technical director on the road to World Cup , and later it would be Jaime himself who would take over the reins of the technical direction in the 2026-2030 process.

"This was one of the toughest decisions I have had to make. It is a matter of principles and due to the change of direction from the original project," Lozano posted on social media.

Mexico finished third in Group B behind the likes of Ecuador and Venezuela with their only win in the tournament coming against Jamaica. Mexico are one of the co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup and will be hoping to appoint someone who could lead the side to a great run at the tournament.

"Under this scenario, the first week of August we will announce the adjustments that will be implemented to the National Team project to continue building in the short, medium and long term," it concluded.

