Mega projects may worsen water supply situation in parched Goa



Congress has also said that bringing 'Mega Residential Projects' will also create further issues in future as it will require more supply of water and the state government will be in no position to supply water.

Party leader Viriato Fernandes has alleged that the BJP government in Goa is helping their business partners by converting the orchard land to bring mega projects, which in future will deprive locals of basic necessities.

He alleged that 62,000 sq. m. land parcel at Morjim in North Goa has been converted from orchard to settlement, only to bring a mega residential project.

"Town and Country planning department has approved this settlement though the land was orchard and the part of it was in forest and with no development slope," he said, adding such projects will create several issues to provide basic necessities.

Fernandes said that the government is encouraging real estate. "We may have no land left if orchard lands are converted. Here mega projects will come. If such mega projects are given approvals then people will suffer to get water supply," he said.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar has demanded a 'White Paper' from the state government regarding the water crisis as many parts of the coastal state are not receiving regular supply of potable water.

"We also demand that you come up with a detailed plan of action as to how many hours the people of Goa living in their houses will get water supply," he said.

While criticising the BJP government, he said that it has failed all the time and can't handle any situation.

"During Covid time, the BJP government killed people by failing to provide oxygen. Today the situation is such that people are suffering due to scarcity of water, but the government is doing nothing to solve this issue.

"Officers are saying that there is a shortfall of water. Tillari dam was constructed for irrigation purposes, but today water is supplied to Mopa airport from this dam. There is no planning for the supply of water, even there is no check on water meters. The government is looting poor people by issuing exorbitant bills," Patkar said.

Congress Media Department Chairman Amarnath Panjikar has said that the scarcity of water faced in many villages and cities of Goa has exposed the inefficiency and dearth of willpower in the BJP government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in August last year, congratulated the Goa government for becoming the first state to become 'Har Ghar Jal' certified. This means that every house of Goa was connected with piped water. But what is the use of such a connection which is defunct?" Panjikar questioned.

He said that the government should not give excuses for their failures, and instead work to build the infrastructure.

He said that people are facing hardship in every town and village, with some villages facing the brunt by getting a trickle of water for about 30 minutes.

Panjikar threatened to intensify the agitation to demand regular water supply.

"The scarcity of water faced by many villages and cities in the coastal state has "exposed" the "inefficiency and mismanagement" of the BJP government," Panjikar said.

Claiming that the people from many areas of the coastal state are facing a severe water crisis, with the problem worsening during March, April, and May, he alleged that the government has done nothing to resolve these issues.

"During every election, be it of local bodies, assembly or Lok Sabha, the BJP always promises to provide water supply for 24 hours, but has never fulfilled these promises due to its inefficiency and mismanagement. Now they have compromised with Mhadei water to help the BJP in Karnataka to win elections. In future, we will not get water and only the BJP will be responsible for this act of selling Mother Mhadei," Panjikar said.

He said that the government should not give excuses for their "failures", instead work to build the infrastructure.

"Wasn't this government aware that there is a need for reservoirs to store water in places in the state? Then why is the work not initiated," Panjikar questioned.

The Congress leader said that despite people bringing the issue to the notice of the government time and again and protesting for water, the government has turned "Nelson's eye" to it.

