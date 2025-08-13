Meat ban row: Independence Day is for unity, not politics, says BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma

Bhopal, Aug 13 (IANS) Even though the Madhya Pradesh government has not issued any notification on banning meat sales during the upcoming Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, several civic bodies across the country have ordered such restrictions -- a move welcomed by ruling BJP leaders.

BJP MLA from Bhopal’s Huzur constituency, Rameshwar Sharma, said decisions by civic bodies in places such as Hyderabad and Kalyan in Maharashtra should be appreciated rather than turned into a political controversy.

“August 15 is a day to showcase India’s unity, not to indulge in politics. What is wrong if meat sales are suspended for two or three days?” Sharma told IANS on Wednesday.

Reacting to AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s criticism -- in which he called the ban “callous and unconstitutional” -- Sharma accused him of trying to stir unrest.

“Owaisi is among those leaders who mislead the Muslim community for political gain. Besides being a politician, he is also a senior advocate. He should understand the significance of Independence Day,” Sharma said.

The meat ban orders have triggered a political storm, with leaders from across the spectrum calling it an infringement on personal food choices at a time when the nation is celebrating its freedom.

In Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has directed that slaughterhouses and meat shops remain closed on August 15 and 16 -- Independence Day and Janmashtami. A similar order in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar drew objections from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

“It is wrong to impose such a ban. In big cities, people from different communities live together. If it’s an emotional issue, people may accept a one-day ban. But enforcing it on days like Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, and Republic Day is unreasonable,” Pawar said.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Thane has also issued a closure order. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the move, saying the municipal commissioner should be suspended.

“What we eat on Independence Day is our right and our freedom. They cannot dictate our meals. In our home, even during Navratri, our prasad includes prawns and fish because that is our tradition -- this is our Hindutva. Why enter people’s homes? The corporation should focus on fixing potholes,” Thackeray said.

