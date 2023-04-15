MCD employee killed in hit-and-run incident

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday in the city's Kirti Nagar area, a police official said.

The victim was identified as Rajkumar (40), a resident of Raghuveer Nagar.

The Kirti Nagar police station received a call at 6.26 a.m. regarding an accident, following which a team immediately rushed to the spot.

"Based on initial inquiry, it appeared that an unidentified vehicle hit Rajkumar, an MCD employee who was on duty early in the morning and cleaning the street," the official said.

A crime team and a mobile forensic van were called who inspect the accident spot.

The official added that a case has been registered and the police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the vehicle and nab the perpetrator.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.