Massive peace rally in Manipur against militants, division of state

Imphal, July 29 (IANS) A massive peace rally was organised here on Saturday by various organisations, including the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the main civil society organisation of the Meitei community, demanding action against the Kuki-Chin terrorists, whom they blamed, for the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The rally, largest after the 2001 rally against the division of Manipur territory, started from Thangmeiband and culminated at Hapta Kangjeibung after covering around eight km.

The participants of the rally, comprising men,women and elderly persons, gave slogans like "Long Live Manipur", "Stop Illegal Infiltration", "Implement National Population Register (NPR)", "No Division of Manipur", "Protect indigenous people", "Protect forest and Environment" and "Stop crime against women".

People belonging to the Naga tribes, Muslims, besides the Meitei communities, took part in the rally in unprecedented numbers. The participants later resolved to end the ethnic conflict and uproot the Chin-Kuki narco-terrorists who have come from Myanmar and creating troubles in Manipur.

The organisers of the rally led by COCOMI decided to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore peace and normalcy at the earliest.

The participants of the rally claimed that the current crisis in Manipur was started by the illegal immigrants.

COCOMI Convenor Jitendra Ningomba said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Manipur and promised to come again after 15 days but he did not.

The Centre had sent over 40,000 Central forces but they were not used properly to protect the people of Manipur while Modi only broke his silence after a video went viral and people of Manipur condemned it, he said.

Another leader of the protest rally R.K. Nimai said that the Meitei community was dragged into the conflict by the Kuki people by indiscriminately attacking people, destroying properties and setting fire to houses.

The participants of the rally, holding placards and banners, criticised Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for participating in the protest rallies, organised by the NGO Coordination Committee, a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations, including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) to express solidarity with the Kuki-Zo ethnic community in Manipur on Tuesday in Mizoram.

