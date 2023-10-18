Massive fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a furniture showroom in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, a Fire Department official said.

According to the director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze at a furniture showroom in Kirti Nagar furniture market at around 6.32 p.m.

"A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the site," said Garg, adding so far, no casualty has been reported.

