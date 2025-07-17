Maoist couple surrenders before Telangana Police

Hyderabad, July 17 (IANS) A senior Maoist couple of the banned CPI(Maoist) surrendered before Telangana Police on Thursday.

Mala Sanjeev alias Lengu Dada, Secretariat Member of Dandakarnya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the CPI(Maoist) and his wife, Perugula Parvathi alias Bontala Parvathi alias Deena, State Committee member, DKSZC, surrendered before Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu.

Sanjeev was a founder member of Jana Natya Mandali (JNM) and a contemporary of revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, who had founded JNM as the cultural wing of the CPI(ML) in the 1970s.

Police said that the return of Sanjeev and his wife to mainstream society after spending 45 years underground is a victory for the holistic and comprehensive strategy of the Telangana Police towards the Maoist movement.

Motivated by the various welfare measures extended by the Telangana government and police department and the support shown towards those who have returned to the mainstream, they decided to lead a peaceful life with their families.

The Police Commissioner urged all the underground Maoists from Telangana to return to their native villages.

The police reiterated its appeal ‘Poru Vaddu - Ooru Muddu (No fight - village to promote peace and harmony in the society)'.

Every Maoist who gives up the CPI(Maoist) movement and joins the mainstream will be provided the benefits under the rehabilitation scheme announced by the Telangana government, he said.

The Police Commissioner gave the assurance that the police department would ensure that the benefits of all welfare measures of the state government reach the Maoists returning to the mainstream.

Sudheer Babu said some people, under the guise of people’s organisations, were acting in a manner to endanger peace. He said police would continue to keep a watch on such people and take action against them as per the law. He appealed to people, especially youth, not to get misled by such elements.

The Police Commissioner noted that due to awareness among youth, recruitment in the Maoist organisation has stopped. He said no educated youth is joining the Maoist party.

He observed that in today’s world, Maoism has become outdated and people have rejected the ideology which promotes violence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.