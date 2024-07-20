'Manoj Jarange-Patil should take a conciliatory stance on Maratha quota issue'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, who is a close confidant of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday urged the Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to take a conciliatory stance on the issue instead of going on a fast.

Desai's appeal came hours after Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday launched yet another indefinite hunger strike demanding implementation of the draft 'sage-soyare' notification that recognises Kunbis as blood relatives of the Maratha community members.

"I met Manoj Jarange-Patil who had sat on hunger strike last month and held a detailed discussion. At that time, he had presented three demands including the execution of the draft 'sage-soyare' notification, distribution of Kunbi certificates based on the Hyderabad Gazette and withdrawal of offences against pro-Maratha reservation protesters. Thereafter, I personally held a meeting with the concerned officials," said Desai.

He further stated that the state government is still working on how to execute the draft notification as it has demanded documents from the Telangana government regarding the Hyderabad Gazette.

Further, the minister said that the process of withdrawing the offences is underway.

"The government is working on the demands made by Manoj Jarange-Patil," he added.

"The government has not backed down from those promises... the government wants to address the reservation issue. Manoj Jarange-Patil should take a conciliatory stance on this issue. The state government has already given 10 per cent reservation to Marathas," said Desai.

Meanwhile, Desai also urged Jarange-Patil not to criticise the state government's ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, saying that the government has not only made the announcements but also started its implementation.

Desai's response came after Jarange-Patil’s criticism of the scheme.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.