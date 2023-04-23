Manoj Bajpayee announces direct-to-digital premiere of 'Bandaa' on his b'day

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, has announced that he will next be seen in the film 'Bandaa' which is said to be inspired by true events.

The film is a courtroom drama which will take the direct-to-digital route, and will see Manoj essaying the role of an eminent lawyer who single-handedly fought against all odds for the truth and justice.

Talking about the film, director Apoorv Singh Karki said: "'Bandaa' has everything in it - a hard-hitting story, a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Bajpayee and a solid supporting cast."

The film will soon be available to stream on OTT platform ZEE5. Talking about the same, Manoj Bajpayee said: "It gives me immense joy to announce my third collaboration with ZEE5 for Bandaa. After our successful partnership with Silence...Can You Hear it? and Dial 100, we are now bringing a captivating story to life that deserves all the attention, and I can't wait for you to join us on this incredible adventure."

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S. Varma's courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, 'Bandaa' is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh and Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

