Manipur: Violence hit displaced children enjoy at first Water Amusement Park

Imphal, March 23 (IANS) Children and students, who are sheltered in the relief camps since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023 on Sunday had a fun time at the state’s first Water Amusement Park in Imphal East district.

Arranged by various government organisations, including the Tourism Department, over two hundred children and school students spent leisure time in the Churachandpur district relief camps, where they are sheltered with their parents after being displaced following the ethnic violence.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the state’s first water amusement park at Thenguchingjin in Imphal East district in March last year.

Singh, who resigned from the Chief Ministerial post on February 9 four days before the President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur, said in a post on his X handle, “Happy to arrange a visit to the Water Amusement Park at Thenguchingjin for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) students who have been displaced from Churachandpur district.”

“We made arrangements to provide the students free passes to the park as assured to the representatives of the Meitei Society, Churachandpur during their visit a day before the 'Yaoshang festival' at my residence. I thank the officials of the Department of Tourism for arranging the tour, and the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited for providing refreshments and necessary assistance to the students. I further appreciate the workers and BJP Karyakartas for Heingang AC for making the visit a success,” said the former Chief Minister.

After inaugurating the first Water Amusement Park on March 13 last year, the former Chief Minister said that now people of the state would not have to go outside to enjoy amusement parks and spend money outside the state.

He had highlighted plans to further expand the amusement park by adding a trekking trail for children and a toy train in the park.

The Manipur government has taken steps to construct nine more such amusement parks in Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Noney, Senapati, Keirao, each at the cost of Rs 4.5 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.