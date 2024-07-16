‘Manchester United need good players’: Ten Hag on Jadon Sancho’s return to Man Utd

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Jadon Sancho and Erik Ten Hag had previously gotten into a bit of a feud when the former was left out of the squad to face Arsenal in the 2023/24 season due to poor performances in training.

This was followed by Sancho releasing a statement on social media denying the accusations made by the Dutch manager claiming he was being made the ‘scapegoat.’ The two had a falling out and Sancho was exiled from the side until he apologized to the head coach which led to him being loaned to his former club Borussia Dortmund.

“Yeah, as we said, we’ve drawn the line. Manchester United need good players and Jadon is a good player. We have drawn that line and we move on," said Ten Hag to British outlet Manchester Evening news.

Sancho had a successful stint with Dortmund, being instrumental in his side’s journey which saw the Black & Yellow reach the final of the UEFA Champions League and then returned to Carrington training ground in July. The two reportedly had held a meeting where they discussed their issues.

Ten Hag and Manchester United are currently in Norway as part of their pre-season training. They lost 1-0 to Norwegian club Rosenborg on Monday afternoon. Sancho is not with the squad and is currently holding individual training sessions.

