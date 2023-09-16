Man robbed of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi, FIR lodged

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) A man was robbed of Rs 1 crore on gunpoint by four unidentified bike-borne assailants in north Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police said that complainant, Suresh, a resident of Moti Nagar, told police that on Wednesday, Kamlesh Shah gave him two bags containing Rs 1 crore to be delivered in Chandni Chowk.

At about 3.30 p.m, he, along with Rakesh, was going to Chandni Chowk in an auto rickshaw. "When they reached Near Metro Pillar No. 147, Veer Banda Bairagi Marg, at about 3.50 p.m, four persons came on two motorcycles, overpowered them, and after brandishing pistols, robbed them of their two bags and ran away towards Pratap Nagar metro station," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at Gulabi Bagh police station, and an investigation is underway," he added.

On June 24, a delivery agent and his associate were robbed of around Rs 2 lakh cash at gunpoint inside Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel by four men on two bikes. Interestingly, the tunnel is located near the Supreme Court, High Court, old Delhi Police Headquarters and among others. CCTV footage of the daylight robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel by four armed assailants on two bikes did rounds on social media, raising concerns about safety, and security of people and presence of Delhi Police personnel.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.