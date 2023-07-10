Man kills ex-fiancee for rejecting marriage proposal, arrested

Gurugram, July 10 (IANS) A man, who allegedly stabbed his former fiancee to death for rejecting his marriage proposal, has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The duo were engaged but the victim later denied marriage which infuriated the accused to commit the crime, police said.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Rajkumar, who used to work in a private company located in Udyog Vihar as a housekeeper.

While the deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Neha, who used to work in a household. Both were natives of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh and were currently residing in Mullahera village of Gurugram.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday around noon when the victim along with her mother was going somewhere. The accused came from behind and stabbed the woman two times in her stomach and tried to flee the spot but was overpowered by the public, who thrashed him and later handed over to the police.

"The duo were engaged but the woman's family broke off their engagement for some reason. The accused developed grouse after this and killed the victim," said Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime).

"The accused was arrested from the spot and the murder weapon has also been recovered. He was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station," Dahiya said.

