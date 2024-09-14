UP man held for impersonating as CM's Personal Secy

Lucknow, Sep 14 (IANS) A man has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), who allegedly duped people by posing as the Chief Minister's Personal Secretary, an official said.

Farooq Aman, 26, was arrested from the Kamta tri-section of Lucknow, the official said on Friday.

In a statement, the STF said that Aman duped people by posing as the Chief Minister's Personal Secretary and organised online gambling.

He was arrested late on Thursday.

The accused was found to have been associated with an organised gang that cheats people by promising to help them pass competitive examinations in exchange for money and organising online gambling, the STF said.

Aman is a resident of Sahriya village in the Nizamabad area of Azamgarh district.

Two mobile phones, Aadhar card, and several documents were seized from him, it added.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Cyber Crime Commissionerate police station, Lucknow, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Earlier on June 24, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force had arrested a notorious criminal for allegedly impersonating the Chief Minister's Secretary and duping government officials over the phone.

In a statement, the STF said Vivek Sharma alias Bantu Chaudhary, who used to dupe administrative officials and the general public by making fake phone calls in the name of the CM's Secretary, was arrested in Basti district.

According to police sources, Vivek confessed that a few days ago, in order to cheat the district magistrate and chief development officer of Basti, he called on their official numbers and introduced himself as the secretary of the chief minister.

It was also found that Vivek's mobile number, in the mobile application 'True-Caller', appeared as "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath".

A case had been registered against him under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 384 (punishment for extortion) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the IPC in Basti's Kotwali police station.

Several cases had been registered against him in various police stations of Aligarh, Balrampur, Mathura, Kanpur Nagar and Hardoi districts on the charges of fraud among others, the STF said in the statement.

