Man held with 35 bullets, explosive material in Patna

Patna, July 17 (IANS) The Patna police arrested a man with 35 live cartridges and explosive material in the city’s Kurji locality on Wednesday afternoon.

The police team seized 35 live cartridges, potassium nitrate powder, charcoal powder, a bullet proof jacket, sutli (jute rope) and an army uniform from the house of a person named Mithilesh Mahto.

Dinesh Kumar Pandey, SDPO Law and Order-3 of the Patna police, confirmed the incident.

The raid was conducted at the house of Mithilesh Mahto in connection with an e-rickshaw theft case.

“During the raid, Mithilesh Mahto was not at home. However, the police discovered a substantial amount of live cartridges and explosive material in his residence. Mithilesh's brother, Pawan Mahto, who was present during the raid, was arrested,” Pandey said.

“During questioning, Pawan Mahto claimed that two individuals had visited his home a few days prior and left the ammunition and explosive material there,” Pandey said.

“An investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to apprehend Mithilesh Mahto,” he added.

