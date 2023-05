Man found dead in Kanpur in mysterious circumstances

Kanpur, May 1 (IANS) A man, aged around 55 years, was found dead under mysterious circumstances close to his house in a village in Kanpur.

The body of Raju Mishra, resident of Karbigwan village, was found lying under a tree, 10 metres away from his house on Sunday, after which locals informed the family members and police were alerted.

Preliminary investigations were conducted and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The deceased is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

"The cause of Raju Mishra's death is not yet clear, so further action will be taken on the basis of evidence, post-mortem report and complaint, if any, of the family members," said station house officer Narwal, Chandrakant Mishra.

Mishra's wife Siya Pyari told police that about a week ago, her husband had sold two 'biswa' land without informing her and did not give any of the money to her or any other family member.

