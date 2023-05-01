Man dragged on car's bonnet for 2-3 kms in Delhi

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a car belonging to Lok Sabha MP Chandan Singh was caught on camera driving with a person hanging on the bonnet for around two to three kilometres here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. when the car was travelling from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah. The victim, however, did not suffer any injuries.

During the incident, the MP was not present in the car.

A senior police official said, "The driver of the car has been identified as Ramchandra and a case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged against him."

The incident has sparked outrage among people on social media, with many demanding strict action against the driver.

More details to follow.

