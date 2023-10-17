Man commits suicide after killing wife in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) A man murdered his wife and then committed suicide by jumping from a building in Hyderabad, police said.

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday in Sai Nagar under the limits of Nagole Police Station.

According to police, one Raju stabbed his wife Santoshi (35) to death at their house. Later, he went to the Saroornagar area where he jumped from the fourth floor of a building to end his life.

Raju (40) was a truck driver. Police suspect that domestic problem led to the murder and suicide.

Police shifted both the bodies for autopsy and launched an investigation.

