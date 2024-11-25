Man booked for objectionable posts on Hindu deities in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (IANS) A man has been booked for posting objectionable content against Hindu deities on social media in Karnataka.

Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha Vice President B. S. Raghavendra Bhat lodged the complaint with Mahalaxmipura Police Station in Bengaluru.

"We will not incite violence and indulge in burning down buildings. We have lodged a police complaint seeking legal action," he maintained.

"We follow the ideology of Lord Ram. But, if action would not be taken against man putting up the objectionable post, the community can also adopt the ideology of Parashuram," he warned.

According to police, a complaint has been lodged against one Anjum Sheik in this regard.

The complainant stated in his petition: "The accused used derogatory and objectionable language on goddess Sringeri Sharadamba, Horanadu Annapurneshwari, and Kollur Mookambika on social media. All of them were revered gods of Hindus."

"The accused had also used derogatory language against Lord Venkateswara and Lord Ganesh. The accused had used highly offensive words in his posts. Using such derogatory language for revered Hindu gods caused immense pain," Bhat stated in his complaint.

"The accused had taken to this act to spread hatred between the two communities. Legal action should be initiated against the accused and he should be put behind bars for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus," the complainant stated.

The complainant has also urged the police that they should also probe and ascertain if anyone else was the brain behind the act.

"All the gods targeted by the accused person belong to major Hindu pilgrimage centres, worshipped by lakhs of devotees, the complainant said.

