Mamata Banerjee must resign over RG Kar rape-murder case: Gourav Vallabh (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month has triggered widespread outrage across the city as well as the country.

In response to the horrific incident, the BJP has accused the Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding the perpetrators.

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh has now shared his thoughts on the case, and on a range of other issues, in an exclusive interview with IANS.

Excerpts:

IANS: There is significant public outrage over the rape and murder of the female doctor in Kolkata. The Chief Minister is organising rallies demanding death penalty for the accused. What is your take on this?

Gourav Vallabh: After such a heinous crime, who all were involved in destroying evidence? According to CBI sources, destruction of evidence is a serious concern in this case. Mamata Banerjee is shedding crocodile tears over this incident.

Is the Congress silent because they fear their alliance might fall apart? Some issues should transcend politics, and this is surely one of them. This is not a political event but a grave violation against women. Regardless of where such an incident occurs, it shames the entire nation.

Bengal was once the model for empowering women, but now the female Chief Minister is merely shedding crocodile tears. The Congress and Trinamool MPs, who used to disrupt the Parliament, are now conspicuously absent. There is a comment circulating on social media suggesting that ‘Mamata Banerjee is opposing herself’. The rallies she is organising are actually against herself.

If Mamata Banerjee has even a shred of empathy left, she should resign immediately. The law and order situation in the state is in complete disarray.

IANS: The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are claiming they will form the government in Haryana. What are your thoughts on this?

Gourav Vallabh: Just a few months ago, Congress and AAP were campaigning together. AAP's CM (Arvind Kejriwal) was jailed in a liquor scam, and the Congress leadership was staging protests in his support.

Now, these parties are set to contest against each other (in Haryana). The INDI Alliance's agenda is solely to remove PM Narendra Modi, not taking the country forward. They have no vision for national progress but are focused only on ousting PM Modi, who is working towards advancing the country.

In Haryana, Congress contested nine out of 10 seats (in the Lok Sabha polls), while AAP contested one. Their focus is not on the people of Haryana or the nation. There are several contenders for the Chief Minister's posit within the Congress, and some may even leave the party.

IANS: If Congress and AAP form an alliance and contest the Haryana polls, will it benefit or harm the BJP?

Gourav Vallabh: The BJP is contesting the elections on the basis of governance. We are presenting our achievements over the past 10 years and our plans for the next five years. Whether others form alliances or not does not concern us. We campaign on a positive agenda and performance. We do not focus on caste-based votes, Miss Universe's caste, or Olympic athletes' caste. We emphasise the agenda of collective progress and governance.

The people of Haryana have trusted the BJP for 10 years, and they will continue to support us. The third consecutive BJP government in Haryana is likely, as the people are tired of political manoeuvring.

IANS: Dushyant Chautala's Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) and the Azad Samaj Party led by Chandra Shekhar Azad are forming an alliance and contesting the elections in Haryana. Will this benefit or harm the BJP?

Gourav Vallabh: Our election agenda is based on 10 years of governance and plans for the next five years. These parties are seeking political advantage through alliances. The people of Haryana have trusted the BJP for 10 years, and this trust will lead to another BJP government. The electorate is weary of such political calculations and alliances.

IANS: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is joining the BJP. How do you view this development?

Gourav Vallabh: For those who claim to champion tribal interests, 'tribal' seems to mean their own family.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders treat 'tribals' as synonymous with Hemanth Soren's family. When he was jailed, there was an attempt to make his wife the Chief Minister which didn’t work out, so Champai Soren was appointed to the post.

But as soon as Hemant Soren was released on bail, Champai Soren was removed within four hours. Is Champai Soren not a tribal? Hemant Soren benefits from using the tribal label but he does not genuinely advance tribal interests.

He has only promoted his own family. The tribal community is closely observing this, and the deception of JMM is becoming clear. Champai Soren’s faith in the party has been shattered after he dedicated his entire life to the tribal cause. The tribal community will surely seek retribution in the upcoming Jharkhand elections by pressing the lotus button on the EVM.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.