Making products accessible to differently abled people: Centre releases draft guidelines

New Delhi, Sept 6 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday unveiled a set of draft standards for facilitating smooth and seamless access of everyday products for differently abled people.

The draft guidelines cover a wide spectrum of products, including kitchenware, furniture and grooming items, childcare products, and medical supplies and also mandate their labelling with braille and tactile features to ensure barrier-free access to persons with disabilities.

The draft guidelines have been prepared by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and directions of the Supreme Court.

As per the guidelines, the products have to be made ‘disabled-friendly’ and also must be tailored to suit their requirements.

The kitchenware must be equipped with easy-to-grip designs, resealable packaging, braille and pictogram labels, while the adaptive clothing and footwear should have magnetic closures and non-slippery soles.

Childcare products like toys, strollers, adaptive furniture and medical supplies with braille-labelled packaging have also been brought under the draft guidelines.

The guidelines also call for making ATMs and PoS devices accessible, making UPI interfaces screen-reader-compatible.

Digital components must be compatible with screen readers, voice controls and alternative input devices to ensure usability across different ability groups.

The draft also underscores the need for keeping costs in check while upgrading the products with additional features.

“All products will be subject to mandatory accessibility testing by accredited bodies. They would be rated from Level A to Level AAA, with clear markings displayed on the product. Certifications must be renewed periodically, ensuring continued compliance,” said an official statement.

The draft also proposes a strict monitoring framework using AI-driven mechanisms and information-sharing systems.

The guidelines are also applicable to home accessibility products to ensure that they are customised and suited to the especially abled community. They will be applicable on ramps, grab bars, smart lighting, non-slip floors, and height-adjustable furniture.

