Major Success: Jharkhand DGP hails killing of eight Maoists including top commander with Rs 1 crore bounty

Ranchi/Bokaro, April 21 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Maoist operations in Jharkhand, eight insurgents were killed in an encounter with security forces at Lugu Hill in the Lalpania area of Bokaro district early on Monday, officials said.

Among the slain rebels was Prayag Manjhi alias Vivek, a top Maoist leader who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head. Also killed were Arvind Yadav, carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh, and Saheb Ram Manjhi, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta described the encounter as the biggest success in the state’s intensified campaign against Maoists.

Addressing a press conference at police headquarters in Ranchi, the DGP said: "A jawan was martyred in a Maoist attack in Chaibasa the previous day. In response, our forces eliminated eight Maoists -- enemies of society and the system -- in a single operation. We will not let our martyrs' sacrifice go in vain."

He issued a stern warning to Maoists, urging them to surrender or face similar consequences. "Our focus will now be on completely clearing Chaibasa of Naxal (Maoist) presence. Very soon, Jharkhand will be entirely Naxal-free," he asserted.

Giving details about the operation, the DGP said a joint team of the CRPF and Jharkhand Police launched a search operation in the forests around Lugu Hill and its foothills under Lalpania police station early Monday morning. "At around 4 a.m., Maoists hiding near Soso Tola in Chorgaon opened fire. The security personnel retaliated, leading to a fierce gun battle. Eight bodies were later recovered during the search operation," he said.

Security forces recovered four INSAS rifles, an SLR, and a revolver from the site, he added.

Prayag Manjhi alias Vivek, originally from Dalbudha village under Tundi police station in Dhanbad district, was a Central Committee member of the CPI-Maoist. He was active in Parasnath and Jhumra hill regions and had a network extending to Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and West Bengal. Over 60 cases were registered against him across Giridih, Bokaro, Chaibasa, and Dhanbad districts. In 2023, he was given charge of the Parasnath and Jhumra hills.

His wife, Jaya Manjhi, also carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh. She was arrested by Giridih police from a hospital in Dhanbad on July 16, 2024, and later died during treatment at the RIMS on September 21, 2024.

So far in 2025, a total of 13 Maoists have been killed in encounters in Jharkhand. As per Jharkhand Police data, 244 Maoists were arrested in 2024, and nine were killed in encounters.

Additionally, 24 Maoists -- including four zonal commanders, one sub-general commander, and three area commanders -- surrendered and returned to the mainstream.

