Maharaja T20: Clinical Mysore Warriors snap Hubli Tigers’ winning streak

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (IANS) The Hubli Tigers’ four-match winning streak was derailed as they endured a 56-run loss to Mysore Warriors at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, here at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Karun Nair notched yet another half-century, setting Hubli a target of 166. The Mysore Warriors then dismantled Hubli’s batting lineup as J Suchith led the charge (4/14), supported by K Gowtham (2/22), and Vidyadhar Patil (2/21). The Hubli Tigers were bowled out for just 109 runs—the third-lowest total in Maharaja Trophy history.

Batting second, the Hubli Tigers found themselves in trouble with Vidyadhar Patil and Krishnappa Gowtham running through the heart of their top order. While Taha (22) blazed away for an 8-ball cameo, he was dismissed by Vidyadhar Patil, who also accounted for KL Shrijith (5). Meanwhile Krishnappa Gowtham removed Thippa Reddy (16) and Karthikeya KP (6) to leave the Tigers reeling at 52/4 by the end of the first six.

While Manish Pandey (16) came in at number six, the Mysore spinners continued to outfox Hubli’s batting as J Suchith snapped up Aneeshwar Gautam (8) and Manvanth Kumar (0) in his first over, and followed it up with the wicket of Rishi Bopanna (1)

At the 10-over mark, the Hubli Tigers needed 100 runs with Manish Pandey and Kumar LR (19) at the crease. The duo managed 26 runs off 39 balls before J Suchith struck again, dismissing Manish Pandey and effectively extinguishing Hubli’s hopes. Kumar LR’s innings came to an end when he was caught by impact player Deepak Devadiga, followed by KC Cariappa's wicket to Manvanth Kumar, as the Tigers were bundled out for 109 in 17 overs.

Earlier in the day, the Hubli Tigers won their fifth consecutive toss and opted to bowl, immediately putting the Mysore Warriors under pressure as Kumar LR dismissed opener Karthik CA (1) in the second over.

Karthik SU (34) and Karun Nair (66) responded with a vital 61-run partnership. Karthik SU took the attack to Manvanth Kumar, smashing two sixes and a four in the fifth over. Karun Nair followed up with a flurry of boundaries, hitting two sixes and two fours off Mitrakant Yadav, helping the Warriors reach 52/1 by the end of the powerplay.

In the middle overs, Manvanth Kumar struck in his second spell, removing Karthik SU in the eighth over. Shortly after, KC Cariappa outfoxed both Samit Dravid (2) and Sumit Kumar (9) in quick succession, while Mitrakant Yadav claimed the wicket of Kishan Bedare (5). Meanwhile, Karun Nair raced to a 27-ball half-century, featuring four fours and three sixes, guiding the Warriors to 105/4 after 12 overs. Karun Nair’s impressive innings came to an end in the 15th over, with Manvanth Kumar picking up his wicket.

As Kumar LR returned to the attack, he dismissed Krishnappa Gowtham (5) and J Suchith (6), while Vidhwath Kaverappa removed Manoj Bhandage (17) in the 19th over to ensure the Mysore Warriors were eventually bowled out for 165 in 19.3 overs.

Brief scores:

Mysore Warriors 165 for 10 in 19.3 overs (Karun Nair 66, Karthik SU 34; Manvanth Kumar 3-34, Kumar LR 3-39) beat Hubli Tigers 109 all out in 17 overs (Mohd. Taha 22, Manish Pandey 18; J Suchith 4-14, Vidyadhar Patil 2/21) by 56 runs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.