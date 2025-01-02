Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj sees world-class makeover, over 200 roads built and beautified with 3 lakh saplings

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 2 (IANS) Once characterised by narrow and worn-out roads, Prayagraj has undergone a remarkable transformation under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government. Ever since the groundwork was laid for Kumbh, the city has seen unprecedented development ahead of Mahakumbh 2025.

The city has undergone a world-class makeover ahead of the biggest congregation of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. More than 200 roads have been constructed and upgraded, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of devotees likely to attend the grand spiritual gathering.

Adding to the transformation, these roads have been beautified by placing over 3 lakh plants and 1 lakh horticultural samplings, enhancing their visual appeal. As devotees flock to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh, they will not only experience seamless travel but also take home the lasting memories of the city's beautified and welcoming atmosphere.

Apart from the construction of new roads, many others have been widened and broadened for smooth traffic flow.

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has led this effort, successfully reconstructing, widening, and strengthening 78 roads. The Public Works Department (PWD) has developed 74 roads, while Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has worked on 48 roads.

A variety of plants have been placed along the routes, with 3 lakh plants and 1 lakh horticultural samplings adorning these upgraded roads. These beautified roads promise to make the journey to Sangam, smooth and spiritually enriching, offering devotees an experience of divine bliss during their visit to Mahakumbh.

The construction and development of these roads posed significant challenges for the three departments involved. One of the major hurdles was addressing encroachments along the routes. To facilitate smooth construction, a total of 4,426 encroachments were removed, ensuring clear pathways for both devotees and the residents of Prayagraj.

A total of 4,893 electric poles were successfully relocated to accommodate the roadwork.

As part of the development efforts, 170 km of underground cabling was also laid alongside the construction of roads, further modernising the city's infrastructure and enhancing its capacity to host the grand Mahakumbh event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.