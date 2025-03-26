Maha moving on the path of Constitution, will continue relentlessly: Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that Maharashtra is now moving strongly on the path of the Constitution and will not stop.

He appealed to the opposition parties to contribute to the progress and prosperity of the state.

In his reply to a debate on an opposition motion in the state council, Deputy CM Shinde said: "Our government is a progressive government. Maharashtra is now moving strongly on the path of the Constitution, and it will not stop now."

"Maharashtra is moving towards the peak of success. Let us take Maharashtra forward with one heart and one vote," he said.

"Maharashtra is at the top in GDP, in exports, industrial production, GST collection, startups and attracting Foreign Direct Investment. It has also secured the first place in cleanliness. The highest number of infrastructure projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore are underway in Maharashtra," he said.

He further added, "Maharashtra, which has the second largest population in the country, is the richest state in the country. The debt ratio in Maharashtra compared to GDP is only 18 per cent, and this is the lowest in the country."

Deputy CM Shinde said that the state needs to strengthen connectivity through metro, internal metro, pod taxi, air, road, rail, and waterways, adding that a comprehensive policy is being implemented for tourism development.

"We will effectively implement policies like Agri-tourism policy, Adventure tourism policy, Caravan policy and Beach Shack policy. The wellness centres will be set up in the state to provide facilities to tourists in the forts and a big tourism festival will be held in Mahabaleshwar in May," he said.

"The government recently held a war room meeting in which we reviewed 19 ambitious projects in the metro, railway, highways, airports, ports, irrigation, water supply, sanitation tourism sectors. The government is accelerating the Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project for irrigation facilities in Vidarbha and Marathwada. Each department has shown what they will achieve in the next five years in the first hundred days," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking on law and order in the state, he said, "The role of the government is that none of our sisters in the state should face atrocities; they should be able to move fearlessly in society. The police have been instructed to maintain 'zero tolerance' regarding incidents of atrocities on women. We will ensure that my beloved sister is safe. Due to the efforts made by the government in the last few years, the conviction rate is increasing every year. In 2015, it was 33 per cent, while in 2024, this rate has reached 50.5 per cent. It will further go up to 75 per cent."

He further added that artificial intelligence will be used extensively in crime detection.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.