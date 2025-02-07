Maha Kumbh 2025: Devraha Baba’s Shivir becomes a beacon of faith for devotees

Prayagraj, Feb 7 (IANS) Thousands of institutions and lakhs of saints from across the country have set up camps, eager to partake in the sacred rituals of this month-long event. While most of these temporary camps will be dismantled after the Maha Kumbh, one camp will remain -- immovable and steadfast -- throughout the year.

This camp belongs to the revered saint, Mahayogi Devraha Baba, whose spiritual presence continues to draw thousands of devotees year-round. The camp, set up during the Maha Kumbh, will remain intact even after the final bathing festival of Maha Shivratri on February 26. Devotees visit this sacred site, seeking blessings from the scaffolding itself, which symbolises Baba's divine grace and protection.

One of the most remarkable sights at the Maha Kumbh is the Akhand Jyoti, which has been burning continuously for years at the Taposthali (meditation site) of Pujya Brahma Shri Samrat Devraha Baba. Despite the severe cold, torrential rains, and blazing heat, the flame has never been extinguished. Every day, thousands of pilgrims visit to pay their respects to this eternal flame, symbolising unwavering faith and devotion.

Speaking to IANS, Swami Ramdas Ji Maharaj, reflecting on the significance of this Akhand Jyoti, shared: "This flame has been burning for the last 18 years, in memory of Brahm Shiv Singh Rashtriya Devraha Baba Ji Maharaj. It was lit with a purpose, and even in the harshest of conditions, it continues to burn brightly."

He further explained that the flame was first ignited by Maharaj Badri Raja Uday Pratap Singh Ji, as a symbol of the enduring legacy of Brahm Shri Samrat Shri Devraha Baba Maharaj.

The unwavering presence of this sacred camp and the Akhand Jyoti at the Maha Kumbh serves as a powerful reminder of the divine teachings and eternal faith that will continue to guide the devotees, long after the festival concludes.

