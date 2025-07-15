Maha govt directs action against unauthorised slaughterhouses: Minister

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday in the State Council that the state government has directed orders to take action against all unauthorised slaughterhouses operating in the state, including Malegaon.

He was replying to a query raised by member Vikrant Patil regarding unauthorised slaughterhouses in Malegaon.

Minister Samant said: "The condition of slaughterhouses in the area from Qureshi Mohalla to Sardar Chowk in Malegaon is alarming. Action is expected to be taken against the illegally running slaughterhouses and action has been taken in some places. Stricter instructions will be given to the police administration in this regard and immediate action will be taken wherever illegal slaughterhouses are running."

"On festive days, temporary slaughterhouses are set up at some places through the Municipal Corporation and municipalities. In such places, care is taken to stop the blood circulation by using sand and soil," he added.

"If evidence of blood-stained water being released into the Mosam river is presented, action will be taken after an inquiry is conducted by the concerned officials for giving wrong information in the House. The state government has approved a fund of Rs 10.52 crore for the conservation of the Mosam river, of which Rs 5.26 crore has been given to the Malegaon Municipal Corporation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for School Education, Pankaj Bhoyar, said in the State Council that the Pavitra portal will not be cancelled but necessary amendments will be made to it.

The teacher recruitment process in the state will continue, the Minister added.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by member Jayant Asgaonkar regarding the teacher recruitment process in the state.

Minister Bhoyar said that as per the directions of the High Court in 2017, a dedicated portal has been created to fill the posts of teachers in local bodies and private-aided schools and unaided schools in the state.

"Candidates are appointed according to the vacant posts through this portal. However, many times the problem has arisen that candidates do not appear or are not eligible. Measures will be taken to ensure that high quality candidates get an opportunity. It is not appropriate to close the portal and the process will continue. The department will be instructed to remove the names of already appointed candidates from the portal. A transparent, efficient and easy recruitment process will be ensured for the institution managers," he added.

According to the Minister, the recruitment process will be implemented as soon as possible to ensure that students get quality teachers.

The state government will take into account all appropriate suggestions and initiatives to make the portal more efficient, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.