Maha to fund laser sound & light show at Kargil War Memorial in Drass

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Ahead of the July 26 Silver Jubilee celebrations of the nation’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War, the Maharashtra government has decided to finance a laser sound & light show at the iconic Kargil War Memorial (KWM) in Drass, Ladakh, official sources said here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Drass on Friday to pay homage to the martyrs and heroes of the historic India-Pakistan war at the KWM on behalf of a grateful nation.

Hoping to create an everlasting impression at the KWM, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written an official letter to Indian Army Lt. Gen. Hitesh Bhalla and expressed willingness to fully fund the new attraction there, estimated to cost around Rs 3 crore.

In his letter dated July 9, 2024, that has been accessed by IANS, CM Shinde has reiterated his commitment of October 2023 (to the then Lt. Gen. Rashim Bali), to support the project, comprising the sophisticated laser equipment and its operations on behalf of the Indian Army.

However, after October 2023, the proposal apparently got stuck in procedural hassles, though it was intended for completion and formal inauguration coinciding with the Silver Jubilee commemorations, an official said.

Now, it has been fully cleared by the state government and awaiting the green signal from the Centre as per the Indian Army’s recommendation, which is expected shortly, after which the state administration will hand over the cheque to the KWM authorities.

One of the key persons associated with the project, Pune NGO Sarhad Founder-President Sanjay Nahar assured that “Maharashtra will make it a reality in the 25th year of the Kargil War, as Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are very dear to the people of this state.”

Given the extreme weather conditions in Drass, which is billed as the second-coldest region on the planet, the world-class laser sound & light show will be an indoor affair with a capacity of 500 and provide glimpses of the valour plus determination of Indian soldiers who defended the region against Pakistan’s insurgence, between May-July 1999.

“The show will cover the examples of bravery and shining moments of our jawans as they re-captured from enemy control strategic areas like Mushkoh Valley, Kaksar, Chorbat, Turtuk, plus the Tiger Hill, Tololing, Batra Top and other unnamed mountains plus the highways, during the two-month-long ‘Operation Vijay’, as it was code-named,” Nahar said.

Expressing firm commitment to the project, CM Shinde has promised to witness the KWM show once it is operational – probably within four-five months after the funding, even as the state bought a plot of land and prepares to build a Maharashtra Bhavan in Srinagar in a couple of years.

In fact, Maharashtra had earlier given Rs 3 crore for the Trishul War Memorial in Leh and the proposed laser sound & light show will be the second major contribution by the state.

Sarhad NGO, which has adopted around 40 orphans comprising Muslims and Buddhists from the war-ravaged region, also organises an annual Kargil International Marathon since 2017, in collaboration with the Indian Army.

For Maharashtra, Kargil has another patriotic significance as six soldiers from the state were martyred in the Kargil War and their names are engraved at the KWM, which attracts around 200,000 visitors annually.

“Moreover, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of tourists and pilgrims who visit Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions annually. This figure is expected to go up 10-fold after the upcoming Zoji La Pass becomes fully operational by December 2026,” he added.

Nestled in a picturesque valley, the KWM at Drass is a pink sandstone monument bearing brass plates with the names of all the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice during ‘Operation Vijay’. Visible all around are the lofty hills and snow-capped mountains which were soaked in their blood.

(Quaid Najmi can be contacted at: q.najmi@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.