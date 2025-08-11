Maha Cong chief Sapkal slams BJP over its 'obsession with Congress-free India'

Pune, Aug 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday said that in its obsession with creating a Congress-free India, the BJP has itself become Congress-filled.

Sapkal in his address at the two-day workshop for newly appointed Congress office bearers said: "Congress is the oldest and most experienced political party in the country, committed to its ideology.

“Congress has strong and capable leadership and dedicated workers. In contrast, BJP is like a witch that devours members from other parties. If you look at the Chief Minister’s circle or the cabinet, you will see mostly Congress people. They claim to have one crore members and a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but that leadership is hollow and weak. That’s why they are forced to induct Congress workers — a tragedy in itself. In their obsession with creating a Congress-free India, the BJP has itself become Congress-filled."

Sapkal said that the Congress party does not believe in waking up only during elections and becoming inactive afterwards; it is a continuous movement working towards self-rule.

Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said there are many challenges ahead. Congress has never considered power as supreme; it has worked keeping Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities in mind.

“BJP, however, is running the government only for two industrialists. Power should be for the common man. Connect with the people, build your identity through work and merit. Go to every home, understand people’s problems, and work with the vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he added.

Wadettiwar said that the BJP alliance runs a looter government in Maharashtra. They have massive power, ED, and CBI at their disposal. Loot is rampant, and 40 per cent commission is being pocketed, he alleged.

Senior leader and Congress Working Committee member Balasaheb Thorat said that the party has seen difficult times and defeats, yet it has risen again to victory.

“The current state government’s functioning is appalling — assaults happen inside the Assembly, legislators brawl in the canteen, gunfire takes place, and corruption is rampant. We must take up issues close to the public’s heart — banking, farmers’ concerns, and the large-scale corruption in NAFED. Work on these issues and the people will stand with us,” he commented. Thorat assured, adding that Congress will bring governments that uphold its ideology and the Constitution.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.