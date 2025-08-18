Maha CM asks agencies to be on alert mode after heavy rainfall and flash floods

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reviewed the rainfall situation across the state at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Mantralaya and asked all agencies to be on alert mode.

CM Fadnavis, who was accompanied by the minister of disaster management, Girish Mahajan and Minister of Information Technology Ashish Shelar, told reporters that seven people have died in various incidents in the state in the last two days due to heavy rains and flash floods.

Some rivers in Konkan have crossed the danger levels, and there has been major damage in Jalgaon.

He said that the government has been in continuous communication with the Karnataka government regarding water levels in the Almatti dam and the discharge of water. Although there is no danger at present, he has ordered the administration to be on alert. The situation in Mukhed from Nanded district has been under control, and special attention has been given to Vishnupuri.

According to the Chief Minister, 800 villages in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division have been affected. The administration is on alert in South Gadchiroli. The situation is returning to normal in Akola, Chandur Railway, Mehkar and Washim.

According to preliminary estimates, crops have been damaged in an area of 2 lakh hectares in Vidarbha.

“Mumbai has received 170 mm of rain in just eight hours since this morning. Traffic was affected at some places in the city due to waterlogging. Railways, metro and other transport are running smoothly. The next 10 to 12 hours are very important for Mumbai,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that the local administration and municipalities have been given delegated powers to declare holidays for schools, keeping in mind the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In the meeting, the Divisional Commissioners presented information about the rainfall in their respective divisions. Ratnagiri, Raigad and Hingoli districts have received more rainfall, and the Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall between August 17 and 21.

Therefore, the Chief Minister ordered the administration to be alert for the next few days, said the government release.

He also appealed to the citizens to mention the exact time while sending SMS alerts, take the alerts seriously and take care of themselves. He clarified that there is no need to approach the Mantralaya for urgent help, as the funds and powers have been given at the local level.

He said that the administration has been asked to provide assistance for house collapses and to conduct Panchnamas properly. He also instructed the administration to stay in constant touch with other states before the danger level of rivers increases.

The Chief Minister asked the police to remain alert, especially at the tourist places, and the government machinery should be operational in advance in landslide areas, and adequate facilities of food, clean water and clothing should be provided at the shelter centres.

