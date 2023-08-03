Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opp protests, Speaker remains absent

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Thursday amid noisy protests by Congress-led Opposition members, who have been demanding government's response on the Manipur violence besides Prime Minister's presence in the House.

For the fourth day running, Question Hour proceedings were disrupted owing to the Opposition's protests.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was officiating in place of Speaker Om Birla, allowed Question Hour proceedings as the House convened for the day.

As the Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, shouting slogans and displaying placards, the House was adjourned at 11:18 a.m. till 2 p.m.

Speaker Om Birla, for the second day running, did not attend the House.

Sources in his office have indicated that he is apparently unhappy with the conduct of the Opposition.

However, with the controversial Delhi Services Bill scheduled to be taken up for passage later in the day at 2 p.m., it would be interesting to see if Birla would be present in the House.

Fireworks are expected if the bill comes up for consideration in Lok Sabha, as the Opposition has been garnering support with like-minded parties against it.

Since the bill is to replace the ordinance, it will entail voting. However, with the government comfortably placed in Lok Sabha, it wouldn't be a problem for the bill to be cleared there.

