Locals perform 'Jalabhishek' in Nuh Shiva temple amid tight security

Gurugram, Aug 28 (IANS) The local people performed the 'Jalabhishek' and offered prayers in the Shiva temple of Nalhad in Haryana's Nuh on Monday.The district administration has banned the arrival of devotees from other districts to the temple. The security at all mosques and temples across the district has been tightened.

A number of people attended the morning prayers at the Shiva temples in Nalhad. People were seen performing 'Aarti' at the temple as August 28 is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

The Gururgam Police have also beefed up the security in Sohna and adjoining areas to keep an eye on suspicious people.

"We started checking vehicles since yesterday. We are collecting public information, their destination information, vehicle checking, vehicle registration numbers are being noted to get all the details about their movements," Siddhant Jain, DCP, (South) told IANS.

Sources said the police have received some secret inputs about the movements of suspicions elements that can harm law and order situation in the distirct.

On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes on July 31.

The VHP said the procession would be taken out and asserted that there was no need to obtain permission for such religious events.

