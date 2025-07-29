Link voter list with Aadhaar to ensure transparent polls: Shiv Sena urges ECI

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Ahead of the local self-government elections, a Shiv Sena delegation on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India to link the voter list with Aadhaar numbers to ensure greater transparency and credibility in the election process.

The delegation also demanded a thorough scrutiny of the voter lists to identify and remove Bangladeshi nationals.

The delegation, comprising Industries Minister Uday Samant, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, MP Milind Deora, and former MP Rahul Shewale, met with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Commissioner Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and Commissioner Vivek Joshi in New Delhi.

Regarding transparency in the election process, Minister Samant said discussions were held about the feasibility of linking the voter list with Aadhaar.

He further emphasised the need for voter list verification, especially in metropolitan areas like Mumbai, where Bangladeshi nationals are reportedly residing in large numbers.

Names of such individuals, if found in the voter list, should be removed, the Shiv Sena demanded.

Minister Samant stated that the ECI has initiated a commendable effort by holding discussions with delegations from national and regional parties.

Under the guidance of Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the party's delegation presented its views to the Commission.

He reiterated Shiv Sena's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) initiative and conveyed the party's official stance to the Commission.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said that besides reducing expenditure, the ONOE will foster national unity by synchronising the election process.

"The initiative is expected to bring down enormous election-related costs and avoid the policy paralysis that occurs when various elections overlap. By holding simultaneous elections, the nation can focus on its long-term goals of economic and social development, ensuring that governance remains effective throughout elected terms," he added.

Shinde claimed that ONOE will be "a game-changer for the country's democratic structure, ensuring that governance is not compromised due to frequent elections".

It will enhance the quality of decision-making and provide much-needed political stability, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Samant refuted reports that the delegation's visit was related to the ongoing Supreme Court hearing regarding the party's bow and arrow symbol.

