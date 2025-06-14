Lightning strike claims one life in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore; two injured

Bhopal, June 14 (IANS) A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday in Shambhu Khedi village under the Ashta region of Sehore district -- around 60 km from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal -- when a lightning strike claimed the life of a villager and left two others injured.

The incident occurred during a sudden spell of rain and wind that swept through the area.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Kailash, aged 50, who was grazing cattle in an open field when the lightning struck at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

He died on the spot due to the intensity of the strike.

Two other villagers, who were nearby at the time, sustained burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre in Ashta for treatment.

Their condition is reported to be stable, though they remain under observation. They have been identified as Gyan Singh and Kedar Singh, police said adding, all the three took shelter under a tree when they saw heavy rains and gusty winds approaching.

This is not the first such incident in the region. Sehore district has witnessed multiple lightning-related fatalities in recent years, especially during agricultural activities.

In a similar tragedy in September 2024, three people died and five were injured in Kothari village while harvesting soybeans when lightning struck unexpectedly.

Meteorological data indicates that Sehore district receives an average annual rainfall of over 1,100 millimetres, with frequent thunderstorms during the monsoon months.

Despite warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department, many rural communities remain exposed due to limited access to real-time weather alerts and safe shelters.

The district administration is expected to provide compensation to the family of the deceased under the state’s disaster relief provisions.

Authorities have also reiterated the importance of public awareness campaigns to educate villagers about lightning safety protocols.

Many people, however, yet remain unaware of the precautionary and safety measures that need to be followed or adopted during the adverse weather conditions.

