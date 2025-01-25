Lawrence Bishnoi's associate held in Punjab; pistol seized

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (IANS) An associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang has been arrested in connection with the firing incident in Dera Bassi in Punjab, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mehfuj, alias Vishal Khan, a resident of Dera Bassi.

Police teams have also recovered one .32 calibre pistol along with five cartridges from his possession.

In a post on social media platform X, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said: "In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with Mohali Police has apprehended an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang."

DGP Yadav said the accused, along with another member of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang identified as Manjeet, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, were the masterminds behind the firing incident in Dera Bassi.

As per the information, on September 19, 2024, two motorcycle-borne youths in broad daylight opened fire outside the immigration centre in Dera Bassi to demand extortion from the owner.

Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police with the AGTF Promod Ban said information based on human intelligence was received about possible hideouts and locations of accused Vishal Khan.

Acting swiftly, special teams of AGTF under the supervision of AIG Gurmeet Chauhan in coordination with Senior Superintendent of Police (Mohali) Deepak Pareek were formed, said the ADGP, adding the teams zeroed in on the possible hideouts and locations and arrested him from Punjab-Haryana border near Barwala and also recovered a pistol from his possession.

Assistant Inspector General Gurmeet Chauhan said the accused has a criminal history and ever since 2023, he has been working on the directions of foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar.

The arrested accused has also collected a weapons consignment from the notorious gangster Joginder, alias Joga, of Haryana, who had provided weapons and logistical assistance to the accused involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and later, was also arrested, he added.

