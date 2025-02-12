Law & order collapsing in Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has strongly condemned the attack on police officers in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s hometown Mysuru, calling it a shocking and unfortunate incident.

"The law and order situation in Karnataka is deteriorating day by day, and the recent incident in Mysuru is clear proof of this. Mysuru is known as the cultural capital of Karnataka and is also the Chief Minister's hometown. If miscreants are creating chaos even in such a place, it clearly indicates how much the law and order situation has collapsed in the state," he said.

He condemned the violent attack on the Udayagiri police station in Mysuru, where miscreants not only attacked the station but also assaulted police officers. "It is ironic that such riots are happening in the Chief Minister’s own town," he remarked.

In Bengaluru’s Indiranagar, an individual allegedly stabbed four people, further highlighting the rising criminal activities in the state. "The atmosphere in Karnataka has turned lawless, where criminals and miscreants have no fear of consequences," he warned.

Joshi urged the state government to take strict action against such violent acts and demanded that the culprits be given severe punishment. "At least now, the government should wake up, protect its police officers, and ensure the safety of its citizens," he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister said that the attack on a police station in Mysuru, allegedly backed by politicians, is a direct attack on the Congress government and it remains to be seen how seriously Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take this incident.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, he said certain groups and organisations in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are challenging the country and its system through their activities. Although the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been banned, its members continue to operate under different names.

Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, comparing the Mysuru incident to previous violent incidents in Mangaluru, KG Halli, DJ Halli, and Hubballi, said during the previous BJP regime, they took strict action and imprisoned many individuals.

However, after this government came to power, they withdrew cases against those involved in the Hubballi incident, calling them innocent despite CCTV footage proving their actions. Taking inspiration from this, there has now been an attack on the Mysuru police station and police vehicles, injuring an inspector. Even a Deputy Commissioner of Police's (DCP) car was attacked, he stated.

“The former CM said this incident has occurred in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district. It remains to be seen how seriously he will take it. The CM always talks about the Constitution and the rule of law. Will he act according to the rule of law today, or will he remain silent for appeasement politics?” Bommai asked.

