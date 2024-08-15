Launch crusade against pollution: Punjab CM makes appeal on I-Day

Jalandhar, Aug 15 (IANS) Saying that farmers had to pay a heavy price for over-exploitation of natural resources in terms of water and fertile soil, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday appealed to people to launch a crusade to check environmental pollution and preserve natural resources on lines of teachings of Gurus.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the Tricolour at the state-level function to mark Independence Day here, the Punjab Chief Minister recalled the immense contribution of Punjabis in the national freedom struggle.

CM Mann said Punjabis had made the maximum sacrifices during the freedom struggle, adding more than 80 per cent of the people who attained martyrdom during the Independence movement or were exiled, hailed from Punjab.

CM Mann said heroic gems like Baba Ram Singh, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Diwan Singh Kalepani and several others shed every drop of their blood to achieve the ultimate goal of Independence.

Likewise, CM Mann said, Punjabis have played a leading role in preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country in the post-Independence era too.

He also said the hard working and resilient farmers of the state acted as a pivot for heralding an era of green revolution in the country thereby making the country self-sufficient in food production.

CM Mann said Punjabi farmers had to pay a heavy price for it by over-exploitation of natural resources.

The CM said due to Punjabi food growers, the nation is today exporting “grains to other countries in sharp contrast to early 1960s when we were dependent for grains on other countries”.

CM Mann said the country can progress only if Punjab is prosperous and on the path of development.

CM Mann added that curbing environmental pollution was a serious challenge and all Punjabis should play a proactive role in it.

The CM said the government has launched a crackdown against the drug menace by adopting a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy against it and added that 14,381 drug peddlers have been put behind bars and 10,393 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been launched against them.

Properties worth Rs 173 crore belonging to 379 drug smugglers have been confiscated and more are in the process of being seized.

CM Mann said it was a matter of great satisfaction that the conviction rate against drug peddlers was 83 per cent.

