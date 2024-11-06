Last rites of folk singer Sharda Sinha to be held in Patna

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The last rites of the famous folk singer Sharda Sinha who died on Tuesday due to complications arising out of cancer will be held in Bihar’ Patna.

“Antim sanskar of Sharda Sinha Ji will be held at Patna,” one of the relatives said.

Meanwhile, MP Manoj Tiwari also visited AIIMS Delhi to oversee the official formalities.

Sharda Sinha (72) A few days ago, she was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to illness. On Monday, she was put on a ventilator when her health deteriorated.

72-year-old Sharda Sinha, awarded with Padma Bhushan, is known for Maithili and Bhojpuri songs. Her popular songs include 'Vivaah Geet' and 'Chhath Geet'. She has also been awarded Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan for her contribution in music.

Sharda Sinha was born on October 1, 1952, in Bihar’s Samastipur, in a family associated with music. She started her career with All India Radio and Doordarshan in 1980 and soon became famous for her powerful voice and emotional performance.

Sharda Sinha ruled the hearts of the common people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh with Chhath songs.

As the sad news about the death of the folk singer surfaced, condolence messages started pouring in on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolence on the demise of the renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades. The echo of her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu in her message said that the passing of the folk singer is extremely sad.

“The news of the demise of Dr. Sharda Sinha ji, a famous singer known as Bihar Kokila, is extremely sad. Sharda Sinha ji gained immense popularity in the music world by giving her melodious voice to Bihari folk songs in Maithili and Bhojpuri. Today, on the day of Chhath Puja, her melodious songs must be creating a divine atmosphere of devotion in the country and abroad. She was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of art in the year 2018. Her melodious singing will remain immortal. I express my deepest condolences to her family and fans,” the President wrote on X.

