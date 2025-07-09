Landslide-prone areas in Mumbai to be surveyed again: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Landslide-prone areas in Mumbai have been surveyed by the Geological Survey of India, and such dangerous areas will be surveyed again, said Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

He was replying to a question raised by Sunit Raut regarding the safety of citizens living in the hilly areas of Mumbai.

Minister Mahajan said that in the year 2017, the Geological Survey of India had surveyed 249 places in Mumbai. Out of these, 74 places were considered dangerous, and 46 places were considered extremely dangerous. Out of these 46 places, 40 are in the suburbs of Mumbai.

He added that preventive works have been undertaken in places prone to landslides as per the advice of IIT, Powai. Minister Mahajan said that geo-netting and protective wall works have been done at the potential landslide sites in Suryanagar, Vikhroli.

About 47 works worth Rs 11.63 crore have been taken up at this place, out of which 45 works have been completed and two works are in progress.

“The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has been informed through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to carry out the geonetting work, and this work has been taken up immediately. Funds have been made available for this,” he added.

He said that 177 works have been approved in hazardous areas in Ghatkopar and Bhandup in the years 2022-23 and 2023-24, out of which 113 works have been completed, 38 works are in progress, and 26 works are in the tender process. Also, funds will be made available for works like protective walls and geo-netting in hazardous areas, he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state council that the machinery of the Agriculture Department will be further strengthened to ensure that farmers get quality seeds, fertilisers and agricultural inputs.

He said that necessary changes will be made to give the Agriculture Department the power to conduct inspections. He was replying to the discussion regarding the reduction of powers of the Zilla Parishad's agriculture department.

Responding to questions regarding the seizure of HTBT seeds, Minister of State Dr Pankaj Bhoyar said that a license has been given for the sale of genetically modified seeds, but there is no license for the sale of cotton 'HTBT' seeds.

Now that the sowing season is currently underway in the state and a large amount of 'HTBT' seeds are being stored, the Agriculture Commissioner has given instructions to the district administration in a letter dated March 7, 2025 to seize 'HTBT' seeds. Accordingly, the unauthorised 'HTBT' seeds have been seized. A case has also been registered against the respective seed producer, said Minister Bhoyar.

