Lalu Prasad claiming credit for rail wheel plant sparks political debate in Bihar

Patna, Aug 14 (IANS) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav claiming credit for the rail wheel plant in Bihar's Saran district has drawn sharp reactions from the NDA leaders in the state.

Recalling laying the foundation for the plant in 2008 during his tenure as the Railway Minister, the former Bihar Chief Minister said in a detailed post on x: “The 'Made in Bihar' rail wheels have not only set the record for increasing the speed of Indian trains, but also played a crucial role in reducing the Railways' reliance on imports. The rail wheel plant in Bela has produced over 2 lakh rail wheels, contributing to India's push for self-reliance.”

Reacting to the statement, BJP spokesperson Prabhakar Mishra accused Lalu Prasad of trying to take credit for initiatives that were, according to hm, rejuvenated by the NDA government.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav, the most corrupt leader of Bihar, was involved in the fodder scam and the land-for-jobs scam. He doesn't realise what the NDA government has achieved over the past decade as his health condition is not good,” Mishra said.

He also asked Lalu Prasad to acknowledge the NDA government's contributions to Bihar, citing the establishment of two Central universities, AIIMS in Patna, a proposed AIIMS in Darbhanga, and the development of expressways and four-lane roads as examples of the NDA's efforts.

Commenting on the matter, JD(U) spokesperson Arvind Nishad said Lalu Prasad always seeks publicity through statements like the one he made on Wednesday, which was an attempt to overshadow the NDA's accomplishments.

“He may have laid the foundation stone, but the growth of the rail wheel plant in Saran occurred under the NDA government. It seems Lalu Prasad cannot fathom NDA government's achievements,” Nishad said.

Defending his party supremo, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari credited Lalu Prasad's 'vision' for the success of the rail wheel manufacturing unit which now produces two lakh rail wheels per year.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav, during his tenure as the Railway Minister, set up some significant projects, including the rail wheel plant in Saran district. He also proposed a rail project from Bihta in Patna district to Aurangabad, which was later shelved by the Modi government. The RJD believes in delivering results on the ground without seeking publicity,” Tiwari said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.