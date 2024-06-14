Kuwait tragedy: Odisha CM expresses grief over death of two persons from state

Bhubaneswar, June 14 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday expressed grief over the tragic death of two persons from the state in the fire tragedy in Kuwait.

"Many people have lost their lives in the terrible fire mishap in Kuwait. The death of two sons of Odisha, Mohammed Jahur and Santosh Gouda, in this incident is very painful. Expressing condolences towards the bereaved family members in this tragic moment, I pray to Lord Jagannath to bestow peace upon the departed souls," wrote CM Majhi on his official 'X' handle.

Jahur was a resident of Karadapalli village under the Tigiria Police station area of Cuttack district while Gouda reportedly belonged to Ranajhali village in the Purushottampur area of Ganjam district.

"Jahur worked as a laboratory technician at the NBTC Company in Kuwait. Our family has been in deep shock after we got the information about Jahur's death in the tragic fire mishap from the embassy there on Thursday morning. He had last visited home on a four-month leave a few months ago and returned to Kuwait in May," said Jahur's elder brother.

Notably, 45 Indians, including two from Odisha, died in the tragic incident on June 12.

