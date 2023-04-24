K'taka Lokayukta raids at govt officials' residences across state

Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) The Lokayukta sleuths on Monday are conducting raid and search operations at residences of government officials across Karnataka for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

In Bengaluru, raids are being carried out at the residence of the ADGP attached to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at Yelahanka locality.

According to Lokayukta sources, simultaneous raids are on in Davanagere, Bellary, Bidar, Kolar and other districts.

Gangadharaiah is the ADGP of BBMP whose residences are being searched. A team of 15 officers are conducting raids at his residences in Yelahanka and Mahalakshmi layout. The team is headed by a SP, one DySP ranking officer and an inspector.

The sleuths led by Lokayukta SP Umesh are searching Taluk Panchayat CEO N. Venkateshappa's residences and properties at multiple locations in Kolar district. Houses of JESCOM AEE Hussain Saab in Bellary and Bengaluru are being raided.

Searches are also underway on the premises of Deputy Tahsildar Vijaykumar Swamy's residences and properties at six locations simultaneously in Anandnagar of Bidar, Mudubi in Basavakalyan town.

Executive Engineer Suresh Meda's residence in Gurunagar of Bidar and office in Noubad are also being raided.

The Lokayukta officials are present in DCF Nagaraj and Tehsildar Nagaraj's residences in Davanagere.

