K'taka court acquits 40 accused in 2012 Mangaluru homestay attack case

Dakshina Kannada, Aug 7 (IANS) The Mangaluru Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court on Tuesday acquitted 40 persons accused in the infamous 2012 Mangaluru 'homestay attack' case citing lack of evidence.

The police had booked a case against 44 persons in this connection. Of them, three died during trial while the charges against a journalist were dropped by the government.

On July 28, 2012, members of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike attacked a birthday party attended by young men and women at the Morning Mist homestay near Padil in Mangaluru. After a probe, the Mangaluru Rural Police submitted a charge-sheet against 44 accused individuals.

The attack was allegedly led by Hindutva leader Subhash Padil, who claimed that young people were engaging in indecent activities after consuming alcohol.

During the attack, the Hindu Jagaran Vedike members allegedly stripped the women and assaulted at least 12 persons.

Two video journalists were also arrested in connection with the case. The case against one of the journalists was withdrawn by the government led by CM Siddaramaiah, leading to his acquittal in 2018.

The State Women's Commission also investigated the incident and submitted a report to then Home Minister R. Ashoka, recommending a probe by a team headed by a DIG-rank officer in the backdrop of the 'police failure' and the nature of the attack.

