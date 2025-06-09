K'taka BJP delegation visits Mangaluru; warns authorities against threatening Hindu activists

Mangaluru, June 9 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP delegation, on Monday, visited the district authorities in communally-sensitive Mangaluru and warned the authorities not to threaten Hindu activists and organisations in the region at the behest of the Congress-led state government.

A delegation comprising State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Leaders of the Opposition R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda, prominent leaders and MLA Arvind Bellad, MLC N. Ravikumar, senior party leaders, MPs, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of Legislative Council (MLCs), district presidents, and other party leaders met with the Deputy Commissioner of Mangaluru district, Police Commissioner of Mangaluru city, and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mangaluru district to discuss the law and order situation and atrocities on Hindu activists.

Speaking to the media after the visit, State BJP President Vijayendra urged the administration not to yield to the pressure of the Congress-led government and threaten Hindu workers.

He said, "We have told the district administration and police chiefs not to visit houses in the middle of the night and threaten Hindu activists and organisations."

"For the past few months, the atmosphere in the coastal region has deteriorated. Law and order has completely worsened. Following the Hindu activist Suhas Shetty murder case and subsequent developments, I, along with our leaders have come here. We have consulted with leaders of Sangh Parivar, prominent Hindu organisations, and activists," he added.

He said that they have also consulted with the Mangaluru District Commissioner, Police Commissioner, and SP.

"After the Suhas Shetty murder case, under the pretext of maintaining law and order, the ruling Congress government is engaging in hooliganism through the police department," BJP leader Vijayendra charged.

"Police are visiting our workers' homes in the middle of the night. In Sullia and other Assembly constituencies, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Hindu Jagarana Vedike leaders are being targeted," he said while criticising the Congress government in the state.

"Police are going to Hindu leaders' houses at 3 a.m. and knocking on their doors. They are taking their photographs. In one instance, when a leader was not at home, a woman constable showed a revolver and warned his parents, saying, 'Your son won't be able to move around; he won't even be able to eat; we won't let him sleep,'" Vijayendra added.

"Hooliganism has increased in Mangaluru. The state government led by Siddaramaiah formed an SIT to deal with communal strife some days ago, and targeting Hindu activists has increased," he alleged.

He accused the Congress government that the SIT unit was formed with the malicious intention of targeting Hindu activists.

"A case has been filed against senior RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, a senior RSS leader, for speaking within four walls. Even after getting bail, they issued a notice. What kind of language did Congress's Ivan D'Souza use against the Prime Minister? He had warned that a Bangladesh-like situation could occur here as well. What did the police department and the state government do?" Vijayendra asked.

He accused the police department of working as a puppet of the state government.

"There is no question of BJP and Hindu activists engaging in any illegal activities. We told the Mangaluru District Commissioner, Police Commissioner, and SP exactly that during our meeting. We are not asking for favours from you; if the police department works under the pressure of the ruling party, what happens to the police is evident before us. Just recently, the RCB victory celebration was held in Bengaluru. He analysed that officials were made scapegoats for the mistakes of the ruling party and political heads."

"Law and order in the state have completely collapsed. A newspaper has mentioned that more than 800 rape cases have occurred in the state," he chided.

In Mangaluru, to please minorities, they are putting pressure on Hindus. Insults are continuously happening. All murder cases are being given a Hindu-Muslim colour. If this continues, the law and order situation in the state might collapse," he warned.

He said that they have informed the government that it will be held responsible for atrocities against Hindu activists and organisations.

"The Congress has formed a fact-finding committee under the leadership of party MLC B.K. Hariprasad. The coastal region is a BJP stronghold. It is a stronghold of Hindu and Sangh Parivar organisations, and a conspiracy is underway to target and intimidate our workers," he added.

"The horrific murder of Suhas Shetty occurred in a cinematic manner. The involvement of burqa-clad women is known to everyone. It takes lots of days for the police department to find out who is behind the murder of a Hindu activist. If a Muslim dies, an FIR is filed overnight, and there is no discussion about whether Hindu activists are involved in the case or not," he said.

"The police department is working under the pressure of the state government. The Congress government is engaging in hooliganism through the police department. We visited here regarding the Suhas Shetty murder. We also met the Governor and requested him to hand over the investigation to the NIA. Suhas Shetty's mother and family members also came. However, the state government did not yield to any of this," Vijayendra said.

"Information is being received that foreign money was involved in the Suhas Shetty murder. Even though it was known that the evil forces of SDPI and PFI were behind this, and despite discussions that a proper investigation was not happening, the state government did not hand it over to the NIA. Our Central government handed over the case to the NIA yesterday. This is welcome, and we extend our gratitude to the Central government and Home Minister Amit Shah," he added.

