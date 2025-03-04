K'taka BJP chief takes to paddy transplanting; seeks farmer-centric budget

Mandya (Karnataka), March 4 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Tuesday that he will request Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure that the upcoming state budget is farmer-centric.

Speaking to the media after participating in a paddy transplanting event in the field of farmer Sukhendra Shivabasappa in Kottatti village, Mandya district, Vijayendra prayed that Goddess Chamundeshwari grants the state government the wisdom to address farmers' hardships.

He mentioned that the paddy transplanting event was conducted under the guidance of district leaders and the party's district president.

Criticising the state government he claimed that no farmer-friendly decisions had been made since it came to power.

Responding to a question, he pointed out that the central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, had increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various agricultural products multiple times and implemented the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

He questioned why the CM Siddaramaiah-led government had halted the scheme.

Vijayendra further explained that during B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure as Chief Minister, farmers could install a transformer for their fields by paying just Rs 25,000.

However, after the Siddaramaiah government took charge, the cost has now increased to Rs 2-3 lakh, he claimed.

He accused the government of misleading people by promising guarantees while simultaneously imposing financial burdens elsewhere.

Calling it an anti-poor and development-less government, Vijayendra alleged that the BJP would expose its true colours before the people of Karnataka in the upcoming Assembly session.

Furthermore, he criticised the government for favouring Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the UPA alliance by releasing Cauvery water arbitrarily, thereby doing injustice to farmers in the Cauvery basin.

Vijayendra pointed out that the state is already experiencing intense heat and rising temperatures. He urged the government to present a farmer-friendly budget, ensure fodder storage for livestock, and focus on providing clean drinking water.

