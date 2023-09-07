Kolkata school where student fell to death from fifth floor closed for indefinite period

Kolkata, Sep 7 (IANS) The Silver Point School in Kolkata, which recently made headlines after a Class 10 student died on Monday (September 4) after falling from the fifth floor of the school building, has announced its closure for an indefinite period starting Thursday.

A notice signed by the principal was pasted on the closed gate of the school on Thursday morning, which said that the school authorities, just like the parents of the deceased student, are equally shocked by the tragic incident.

“We want to assure the parents that Silver Point School gives topmost priority to the safety and security of their children admitted here. However, till further notice, the school remains closed,” the notice read.

Meanwhile, members of the West Bengal Child Rights Commission, who visited the school just a day after the tragic incident, has submitted a report that says there had also been faults on the part of the victim’s parents.

According to the report, the deceased student was kept under a lot of pressure at home and the extreme discipline might have put mental pressure on him.

However, the father of the victim has claimed that his son was victimised and harassed by the school authorities for the last couple of years because he was among those guardians who had protested against the school authority’s decision to hike the fee substantially during the Covid-19 period.

He had also filed a complaint against the principal, vice-principal and two other teachers of the school at the local Kasba police station.

The school authorities have, however, denied the allegations.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death in the matter.

