Kharge bats for caste based census in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Aug 22 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that caste based census will be conducted in Madhya Pradesh if Congress is able to win the upcoming state election.

Congress President while addressing a poll-rally in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh said that the caste census will help to identify the people living under below poverty, literacy and more.

“Once the Congress forms the government in Madhya Pradesh, caste census will be conducted. I am making this announcement with responsibility. It will help to identify the people of particular caste and community remained below poverty line,” Kharge said.

He attacked the ruling BJP saying that the Congress had won the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh in 2018, but PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah hatched a conspiracy to topple Kamal Nath's government.

“At one side they (BJP) say that they believe in Constitution and public mandate and on the other side, they conspire to topple non-BJP government. Like in MP, BJP had done same in Karnataka also. But the people of Karnataka have given a befitting reply to them, and now it's time for people of Madhya Pradesh to remove the BJP," the Congress President said.

He said that Congress has always worked to empower the people of the country and their growth.

“Be it first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi, they all have worked for growth of the country and the BJP keeps asking what has Congress done in last 70 years,” Kharge added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.