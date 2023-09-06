Kerala MLA attacks Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatana Dharma remarks

Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) Kerala Left Front MLA K.B Ganesh Kumar on Wednesday lashed out against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma.



Ganesh who is the leader of Kerala Congress (B) while speaking in a public function on Tuesday evening said that the statement of Udhayanidhi was ‘foolish’.

He said that no religion or beliefs should be criticised.

Ganesh, who is a former minister in Kerala and a four term MLA from Pathanapuram assembly constituency in Kollam district of Kerala, said that Udhayanidhi is a person who has not come up from the ground level.

The former minister said that Udhayanidhi had come up the political ladder only because of his family links represented by his father M.K Stalin and grandfather Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

He said that the statement on Sanatana Dharma made by the minister is also due to his lack of political experience.

Interestingly, Ganesh has also reached the top place in politics due to his father late R. Balakrishna Pillai who was one of the founding leaders of Kerala Congress and a towering personality who has been a minister several times.

