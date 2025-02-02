Kejriwal writes to Election Commission seeking action against 'attacks' on AAP workers

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Delhi, raising concerns over alleged attacks on his party workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

The AAP has been claiming that AAP workers were being targeted and assaulted by "goons" associated with the BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly, Parvesh Verma. It has also been alleged that a female AAP worker had been harassed.

In his letter, Kejriwal has demanded that independent election observers be deployed in the New Delhi Assembly area to prevent such incidents. He further called upon the Election Commission to ensure the safety of AAP volunteers.

He also demanded strict action against the "BJP workers" responsible for the attacks.

Additionally, he urged the immediate suspension of police personnel deployed in the area for failing to maintain security.

These allegations were also raised by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who claimed that AAP workers were attacked in the Chelmsford Club slum area in New Delhi.

Singh, in his complaint, stated that on February 1, around 1:00 pm, individuals wearing BJP sashes and caps, allegedly linked to Verma, physically assaulted AAP workers Gaurav Singh, Suresh Acharya, and Pranali Rawat. He also alleged that Rawat was harassed during the incident.

Singh accused the police of inaction, stating that officers refused to intervene against Verma's supporters.

"The police on-site admitted that the SHO had instructed them not to take any action against Parvesh Verma's supporters. Given the situation, the SHO should be suspended immediately," Singh had stated in his letter.

These accusations come just days before the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5. The counting of votes and announcement of results are set to take place on February 8.

